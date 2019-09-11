Catholic World News

At weekly audience, Pope reports on African trip

September 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on September 11, Pope Francis reported on the African voyage from which he had just returned. “In Mozambique I went to sow the seeds of hope, peace and reconciliation,” he told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square. He described Madagascar as “a country rich in beauty and natural resources, but marked by so much poverty.” His third stop, Mauritius, was chosen “as a place of integration between ethnic groups and cultures,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!