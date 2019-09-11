Catholic World News

Priests in Australian state to face up to 3 years in jail if they fail to report abuse revealed in Confession

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria (map), Australia’s second most populous state.

