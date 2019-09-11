Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley weighs in on human consequences of immigration policies

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The overarching [immigration] policy of the US government lacks justification,” Boston’s archbishop wrote in an op-ed. “Rather than a humane plan, existing policy in word and deed is more focused on castigating and confining young and old, male and female, in conditions often pervasively unfit for human life and dignity.”

