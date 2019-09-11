Catholic World News

Report: German bishops rejected Pope Francis-style ‘priority of evangelization’ synodal assembly

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In pressing forward with a binding “synodal assembly” devoted to topics such as priestly celibacy and sexual morality, the German bishops have reportedly overwhelmingly rejected an alternate plan, proposed by Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne, that would have taken into account the Pope’s concerns about the process.

