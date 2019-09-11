Catholic World News

Pope thanks Our Lady upon return to Rome from apostolic journey

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and prayed before the famed Roman Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People).

