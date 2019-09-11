Catholic World News

Don’t sacrifice human lives on the ‘altar of speculation and profit alone,’ Pope tells Mauritius’ leaders

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks (video) on the last full day of his apostolic journey to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius. He then left Mauritius for Madagascar (video), from which he departed for Rome on September 10 (video).

