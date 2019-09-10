Catholic World News
Report: Deacons ‘celebrating Mass’ in Amazon, Pope is aware
September 10, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Italian priest reports that married permanent deacons are already taking the role of priest-celebrant at Eucharistic liturgies in the Amazon region. The priest, Father Giovanni Nicolini, says that Pope Francis is aware of the trend and has raised no objection—although such a ceremony would be both invalid and sacrilegious.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
