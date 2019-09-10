Catholic World News
West Virginia’s attorney general urges court to advance lawsuit against diocese
September 10, 2019
» Continue to this story on Herald-Mail
CWN Editor's Note: West Virginia’s attorney general has sued the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for falsely advertising a safe environment.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
