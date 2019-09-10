Catholic World News

Missouri diocese includes 2 bishops on list of abusers with ‘substantiated’ allegations

September 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The two bishops are the late Bishop Joseph Sullivan (auxiliary bishop of Kansas City —St. Joseph, 1967-74; bishop of Baton Rouge, 1974-82) and Bishop Joseph Hart.

