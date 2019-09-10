Catholic World News

Zambian, South African bishops deplore xenophobic attacks

September 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Xenophobia and its resultant chaos are not just criminal, but cruel, barbaric and abominable,” the bishops of Zambia (map) said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!