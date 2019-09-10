Catholic World News

Immigration organization founded by US bishops sues Trump administration over asylum policy

September 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on CLINIC

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops founded CLINIC (the Catholic Legal Immigration Network) in 1988, and a dozen bishops serve on its board of directors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!