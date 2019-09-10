Catholic World News

Pope challenges Mauritius’ faithful to foster missionary momentum

September 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to three African nations concluded with a visit to the island nation of Mauritius (map). 49% of its 1.4 million people are Hindu, while 26% are Catholic and 17% are Muslim. “When we hear the threatening prognosis that ‘our numbers are decreasing, we should be concerned not so much with the decline of this or that mode of consecration in the Church, but with the lack of men and women who wish to experience happiness on the paths of holiness,” the Pope preached at an outdoor Mass (video) following his arrival there (video).

