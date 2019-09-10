Catholic World News

Pope prays for workers at stone quarry

September 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The quarry (video), which provides work for impoverished persons in Madagascar, is administered by the City of Friendship Association, an apostolate founded by a former student of the Pope.

