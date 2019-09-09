Catholic World News

India: priests and catechists arrested for ‘proselytism’

September 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In the state of Jharkhand, in eastern India—a state with a history of hostility to Christianity—two priests and a Catholic catechist have been arrested on charges of “proselytism.” Government officials say they “forced conversions;“ the accused priests say the arrests were attempts at intimidation of missionaries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!