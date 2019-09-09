Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan weighing intervention in Buffalo amid calls for bishop’s removal

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan is “very aware of his responsibilities” regarding the turmoil in the Buffalo diocese, and “has been following the situation very closely,” a spokesman told the Catholic Herald. As metropolitan archbishop in the region, Cardinal Dolan would be responsible for investigating complaints against Bishop Richard Malone. The spokesman for the New York archdiocese predicted that “we will hear something within the near future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

