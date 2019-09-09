Catholic World News
Memphis’ 1st bishop replaced on mural after child sexual abuse accusations
September 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on WREG-TV
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Carroll Dozier (1911-1985) was bishop of the Tennessee diocese from 1971 to 1982.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
