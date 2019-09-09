Catholic World News
Buffalo bishop’s secretary alleges he was ‘silenced’ on sexual assault claim
September 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Father Ryszard Biernat, Bishop Richard Malone’s secretary for six years, secretly tape recorded conversations with the bishop.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
