Philippine president will not celebrate 500th anniversary of nation’s evangelization

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “They came to this country as imperialists,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said of the 1521 arrival of Ferdinand Magellan and his crew. “We were not Spanish, and they subjugated us for 300 years. That’s painful for me.”

