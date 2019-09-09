Catholic World News

Christians caught up in propaganda war between Syrian government and rebels, bishop warns

September 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo of Aleppo after the Syrian Network for Human Rights released a report on the destruction of churches during the nation’s civil war.

