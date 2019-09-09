Catholic World News

‘Love your enemies’: Pope calls for reconciliation in Mozambique

September 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his homily in his September 6 Mass in Mozambique (video) to reconciliation, as the nation continues to experience lingering effects from its civil war (1977-1992). The Pontiff then departed from the southeastern African nation (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!