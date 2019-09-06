Catholic World News

English prelate decries arms trade

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the upcoming Defence and Security Equipment International arms fair, Bishop Declan Lang, chairman of the Department of International Affairs of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said, “As a nation we claim to support refugees and oppose persecution, while simultaneously selling weapons to those responsible for killing innocent civilians and driving families from their homes.”

