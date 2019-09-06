Catholic World News

Pope advises Mozambique’s youth to avoid resignation, anxiety

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed an interreligious gathering of Mozambique’s youth (video) in Maputo, the nation’s capital. The nation of 27.2 million is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim.

