Cardinal Etchegaray ‘profoundly’ influenced the life of the Church, Pope says in telegram

September 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I have an emotional memory of this man of deep faith and with his eyes turned to the ends of the earth, always alert when it came to proclaiming the Gospel to today’s people,” Pope Francis said of the College of Cardinals’ former vice-dean, who died on September 4 at the age of 96.

