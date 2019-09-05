Catholic World News

Minnesota court declines to intervene in church demolition suit

September 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision to remove features of religious significance and demolish the church building is an internal decision that affects the faith and mission of the church,” a Minnesota state appellate court ruled in a case involving the Diocese of St. Cloud.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!