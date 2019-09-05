Catholic World News

As persecution intensifies, Nicaraguan bishops declare week of prayer

September 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Fides, the news agency of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, reports that there is “an increasingly hostile climate towards believers due to the systematic harassment of [Daniel] Ortega’s regime against churches, bishops, and faithful who criticize the dictatorship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!