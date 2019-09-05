Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle calls for love for the environment as Church in Philippines celebrates Season of Creation

September 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “When we were young, the earth was beautiful,” the archbishop of Manila said. “We play in fields and plains, bathe in the rivers and were nourished by the seas and the mountains. Now that we are old, so is the earth. It withered, paled, and is now dying because of our doing—wrongdoing.”

