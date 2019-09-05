Catholic World News

Pope, on trip to Africa, addresses words to journalists, prays for Bahamas

September 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office’s transcript of the Pope’s comments does not include his remark that “it’s an honor that Americans attack me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!