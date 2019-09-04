Catholic World News

Pope: ‘it’s an honor that Americans attack me’

September 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “For me it’s an honor that Americans attack me,” Pope Francis said in a jocular comment to a French author as he boarded his flight to Africa on September 4. The Pope’s comment was a response to a book by Nicolas Seneze, How America Wants to Change the Pope, which suggests an American media campaign against the Pontiff. Papal spokesman Matteo Bruni emphasized that the Pope’s remark was light-hearted, and did not apply to all Americans; he said that the Pope actually “considers criticisms an honor, particularly when they come from authoritative thinkers and, in this case, an important nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!