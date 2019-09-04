Catholic World News
Violators of Indian state’s new anti-conversion law face up to 7 years in jail
September 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The state of Himachal Pradesh (map) is located in northern India.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
