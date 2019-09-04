Catholic World News

Polish, German bishops mark start WWII urging for new peace efforts

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In September 1939, two invaders from West and East, Germany and Russia, not only deprived the Poles of freedom, but also demolished the established order, giving primacy to violence over law and moral dissolution over Christian principles,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference. “Poland was erased from the map and divided between the anti-Christian and atheist ideologies of national and international socialism.”

