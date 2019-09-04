Catholic World News

Pope commends Mauritius for rich cultural and religious traditions

September 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the message. On the island nation of Mauritius (map), 49% of the 1.4 million people are Hindu, while 26% are Catholic and 17% are Muslim.

