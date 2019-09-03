Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops criticize ‘predatory capitalism,’ socialist Morales regime for Amazon fires

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “When we perceive that this catastrophe is the result of human action, we must exercise our prophetic mission to openly seek and denounce its causes,” Bolivia’s bishops said in a statement on the Amazon rainforest wildfires.

