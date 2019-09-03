Catholic World News

Middle East Christian leaders meet with Pope

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the 40-minute meeting on September 2, the Pope called on the Middle East Council of Churches, an ecumenical body, “to work hard to an effective development for the concept and experience of synodality, which is at the heart of the Church’s unity and the strong expression of the dynamic of the Holy Spirit in it.”

