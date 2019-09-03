Catholic World News

New cardinals reflect Pope’s emphasis on dialogue, mission, Vatican spokesman says

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, discussed the Pope’s announcement of an October 5 consistory for the creation of 13 cardinals.

