Fewer Catholics but more income for the Church in the Germany

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Income “rose by 3.3% to a record 6.64 billion euros in 2018, despite the massive exodus of 216,078 German Catholics in the same year,” according to the report. “The main reason for the increased Church tax income was higher wages in Germany and hence increased revenue from income tax.”

