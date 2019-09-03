Catholic World News

Asia Bibi, in 1st interview, pleads for justice for victims of Pakistan’s harsh blasphemy laws

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is the Pakistani Christian woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. Ján Figel, an EU special envoy for religious freedom, helped secure her release, and she now lives in Canada.

