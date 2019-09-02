Catholic World News

Bishops in India charge outside forces support rebellious nun

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church have anti-Catholic groups and possibly terrorist fronts are backing Sister Lucy Kalapura, who was dismissed from her religious congregation on charges of repeated disobedience to superiors. “It is deplorable that external forces are exerting pressure tactics in the internal affairs of a religious congregation,” the Syro-Malabar synod said.

