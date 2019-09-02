Catholic World News

Synod depends on Holy Spirit, Pope tells Ukrainian bishops

September 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an audience with the bishops of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, who are gathered in Rome to conduct their synod, Pope Francis said that a synod should not be viewed as a sort of parliament or a board of inquiry. “If there is no Holy Spirit, there is no synod,” he said. “If the Holy Spirit is not present, there is no synodality.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!