Papal condolences following death of Cardinal Silvestrini

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Achille Silvestrini, who died on August 29, “leaves behind the memory of a life spent in adhering to his vocation as a priest attentive to the needs of others, a skillful and flexible diplomat, a pastor faithful to the Gospel and to the Church,” Pope Francis said. On August 30, the Pontiff presided over funeral rites at a Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica.

