Catholic World News

Spanish mothers whose children were taken at birth meet with Pope

September 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on El Confidencial (Spain)

CWN Editor's Note: On August 31, Pope Francis received members of the AVIDNA Association. During the decades of Francisco Franco’s rule, tens of thousands of mothers were told, sometimes by priests and religious, that their newborn babies had died; instead, the babies were raised in families loyal to the regime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!