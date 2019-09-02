Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for observance of Season of Creation, warns of ‘climate emergency that gravely threatens nature and life itself’

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Calling for observance of the Season of Creation (September 1-October 4) to “promote stewardship of the network of life of which we are part,” Pope Francis wrote that “this is the season for letting our prayer be inspired anew by closeness to nature ... It is also a season to reflect on our lifestyles ... This too is a season for undertaking prophetic actions.”

