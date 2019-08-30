Catholic World News

Nigerian priest killed during mediation attempt

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father David Tanko was traveling to a scheduled meeting at which he hoped to mediate an agreement between battling ethnic groups in eastern Nigeria when he was stopped and killed by armed men.

