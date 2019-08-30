Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: peace and hope are themes of papal visit to Africa

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During an African trip that begins next week, Pope Francis will focus on three messages, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, says. “The first is the insistence on the theme of peace, then certainly the theme of care of Creation... then the culture of encounter, and all this in the dimension of hope.” The Pontiff will travel to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius from September 4 to 6.

