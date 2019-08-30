Catholic World News

Catholic officials criticize Washington State’s ‘green’ burial law

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Catholic Conference issued a statement criticizing a new state law that permits the composting of human remains, as well as alkaline hydrolysis (dissolving remains using lye).

