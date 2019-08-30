Catholic World News

G7 rejects abortion language in final communique

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the Group of Seven (G7) are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States; the 2019 G7 summit took place in France.

