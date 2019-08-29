Catholic World News

Myanmar’s military sues Baptist leader who said Christians are being tortured

August 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: During a July meeting with President Donald Trump, Rev. Hkalam Samson, head of Kachin Baptist Convention, said, “As Christians in Myanmar, we are … being oppressed and tortured by the Myanmar military government.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!