Catholic World News

Federal judge blocks parts of Missouri law that bans abortions after 8 weeks

August 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s bishops had welcomed the passage of the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!