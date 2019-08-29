Catholic World News

Lawsuit alleging Knights of Columbus have committed insurance fraud goes to trial

August 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Knights say they have 1.9 million members in the world, but the lawsuit alleges they are inflating this number by about 30% in order to keep its insurance rating high and keep selling more policies,” according to the report. A spokesman for the fraternal order responded, “The Knights of Columbus has a long-standing, thoughtful, and well-conceived membership retention process in place that reflects sound practices and the values of the Order.”

