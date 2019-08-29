Catholic World News

In Mississippi Delta, Franciscans settled abuse cases on cheap

August 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: One abuse victim “didn’t understand that the agreement he signed is unusual in several respects. It includes a confidentiality requirement, even though American Catholic leaders have barred the use of non-disclosure agreements in sex abuse settlements.” In discussing Franciscans, the article refers to the Assumption Province of the Franciscans (Order of Friars Minor).

