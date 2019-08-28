Catholic World News

Vatican tells Argentinian court accused bishop has job in Rome, despite being suspended

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who faces sex-abuse charges in his native Argentina, has been allowed by the court to travel to Rome, on the basis of a Vatican document—signed by Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the deputy Secretary of State—certifying that he was employed there. In fact that Argentine bishop has been suspended.

